Dominik Mysterio sends a message to female WWE Superstar after her recent actions (not Liv Morgan or Rhea Ripley)

Dominik Mysterio took to social media to send a message to a female WWE Superstar after her actions at Clash at the Castle: Scotland. The superstar in question is Chelsea Green.

Green was cornering her tag team partner Piper Niven for her Women's Championship match against Bayley. However, she was ejected from ringside after putting her hands on the referee. Moments later, the former Women's Tag Team Champion returned with a Rey Mysterio mask but that didn't help Niven's chances of dethroning Bayley.

Expand Tweet

Trending

On X (formerly Twitter), Dominik reacted to Green coming out in a Rey Mysterio mask and sent a message to the 33-year-old.

"@ImChelseaGreen you can do better…#deadbeats" wrote Mysterio.

You can check out Dominik Mysterio's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

At Clash at the Castle 2022, Dominik Mysterio betrayed his father Rey and proceeded to join The Judgment Day. The father-son duo crossed paths in a singles match at WrestleMania 39 with Rey emerging victorious.

Earlier this year, at WrestleMania XL, Dominik Mysteria teamed up with Santos Escobar in a losing effort against Rey and Andrade. The former NXT North American Champion is currently involved in a storyline with Liv Morgan, who kissed him after successfully defending the Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch.

The storyline between Mysterio and Morgan is far from over and is expected to undergo further twists.