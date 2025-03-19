Dominik Mysterio sends a message to Liv Morgan amid tension in the Judgment Day

Dominik Mysterio has taken to social media to react to Liv Morgan's recent romantic post about him. The two stars are members of The Judgment Day, a group that is not at its strongest right now.

On WWE RAW this past Monday night, Finn Balor challenged Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship in the main event of the show. As usual, Dirty Dom and Carlito showed up at ringside to help their stablemate. The former NXT North American Champion accidentally caused The Prince to lose his balance and fall on the top turnbuckle after interfering in the match. Breakker ended up getting the victory and retaining his title. Balor was not happy about it at all.

Despite that, it seems the honeymoon phase hasn't ended yet for Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan. The WWE Women's Tag Team Champion recently sent a romantic tweet on X stating that Dominik was still with her even when he was not physically next to her.

He responded to the tweet with two emojis.

Check out the tweet below:

Finn Balor told Dominik Mysterio how he honestly felt about him after WWE RAW

It's been a while since Finn Balor last held singles gold in WWE. He had the opportunity to recapture the IC Title, but Dominik inadvertently cost him the match. Dirt Dom obviously wanted to help Balor, but he made a huge blunder. After the show, Finn posted a picture of him and Dominik Msyterio on X and his tweet included a snake emoji.

In a cruel twist of fate, Dominik Mysterio made the match for Finn and ended up costing him the title. The former Universal Champion thinks Dominik is a snake, and the added tension just makes things worse for The Judgment Day, who were already not in a good state.

It'll be interesting to see what Balor has to say to Dominik on WWE RAW next week.

