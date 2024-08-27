Dominik Mysterio sends a message to Liv Morgan after their romantic interaction on WWE RAW 

  • home icon
By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Aug 27, 2024 05:23 GMT
Dominik and Liv (via Dominik
Dominik and Liv on RAW (Image via Dominik's Twitter)

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio has sent a message following his heartfelt interaction with Liv Morgan on tonight's episode of RAW. The duo has been together since SummerSlam 2024, where Dominik turned on Rhea Ripley.

The new Judgment Day opened tonight's episode of WWE RAW and took massive shots at The Terror Twins, Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest. Dominik and Liv Morgan couldn't keep their hands off each other for the entirety of the segment.

After RAW ended, Dominik Mysterio sent a wholesome message to Liv Morgan on X/Twitter.

Check it out here:

"My güerita and me…"
also-read-trending Trending

Liv began pursuing Dom Dom shortly after she took out Rhea Ripley on RAW following WrestleMania XL. It seemed like Dominik was folding and growing fonder of Liv with each passing week. At SummerSlam 2024, he finally betrayed Mami and joined forces with Morgan. On the same night, Finn Balor turned on Damian Priest.

The Terror Twins are no longer members of The Judgment Day and are out for revenge. They will take on Liv and Dominik at Bash in Berlin in a Mixed Tag Team match.

It remains to be seen if Priest and Ripley manage to take revenge on Liv and Dominik Mysterio at the premium live event.

Edited by Neda Ali
