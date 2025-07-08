Dominik Mysterio has received a mysterious gift on WWE RAW after a star decided to sneak into the Judgment Day clubhouse tonight. Things have heated up on the show over the last few weeks.
Dominik Mysterio is currently out of action due to an injury, but it is not expected to keep him out of action for an extended period. He is still present on the show, and AJ Styles has been trying to get a match with him for the Intercontinental Championship for quite some time. Thanks to the injury, he's not been able to wrestle him, with the match being canceled a few times.
This week on RAW, the star was in the back with the rest of the Judgment Day, when he thanked Finn Balor and JD McDonagh for giving him a cake. They said that they had not given him a cake after all and that they didn't know who had. He then looked closer at the mysterious cake that was wishing him well, and it said that it was from AJ Styles.
He then looked back, and hiding behind the curtain of the clubhouse was none other than Styles himself. The star had snuck into the Judgment Day's space, but when Mysterio went to look for him, he was nowhere to be seen.
AJ Styles is clearly waiting for Dominik Mysterio to be back to his full health again, so that he can battle him for the Intercontinental Championship.
