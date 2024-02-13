Dominik Mysterio shares heartwarming update about his role at WrestleMania XL

Dominik Mysterio has been one of the biggest heels in WWE over the past year. He is one of the few superstars who gets the crowd so riled up that fans can't hear him speak. Even though he has a lot of star power, he finds himself directionless on the road to WrestleMania XL.

Dominik Mysterio is a part of one of the most dominating wrestling factions in recent history. He, Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley, and JD McDonagh make up the Judgment Day that has been wreaking havoc on WWE RAW. The faction has become unstoppable and always seems to get its way.

In an appearance on K100 with Konnan and Disco, the former Tag Team Champion spoke about a myriad of topics while addressing his status for WrestleMania XL. The WWE RAW Superstar revealed that he is unaware of any plans for him and that he hasn't heard of anything from the creative team.

Belying his on-screen persona, the 26-year-old spoke humbly about his place on the roster, calling himself blessed:

“I have no idea what I’m doing at Mania. I don’t really get a head’s up on anything when it comes to creative and stuff. Tell me what to do and I’ll do my best to go out there and make it look as best as possible to the best of my abilities. I’m not in the position to be politicking. I’m very blessed to be in the position that I’m in, so I’m not going to be poking at any bears or any fingers or anything. Tell me what to do and I’m here for it." [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

What did Dominik Mysterio do at WrestleMania last year?

WrestleMania 39 marked the singles debut of the Luchador at the Grandest Stage of Them All. In a shocking turn of events, Rey Mysterio agreed to wrestle his son at WrestleMania last year after a huge heel turn from the latter.

The match between the two took place on Night One of WrestleMania 39 and saw Rey Mysterio beating his son. The biggest highlight of the match was the WWE Hall of Famer smashing Dominik with a leather belt, sending a message about respecting your parents to every WWE fan.

It seems unlikely that the company will leave Dominik Mysterio out of the match card this year, given the kind of reaction he receives. Fans will see him in action during the Elimination Chamber qualifying matches in the coming weeks.

