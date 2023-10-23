Dominik Mysterio shares NSFW message ahead of Damian Priest's match on WWE RAW

Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day had an NSFW reaction to the main event of WWE RAW tomorrow night in Dallas, Texas. The most dominant faction in wrestling will kick off the show, while Damian Priest vs. Jey Uso will be the main event match.

WWE announced on its official X account that The Judgment Day will start the night with an opening promo. It has been a staple on Monday nights, but the group is likely celebrating Priest and Finn Balor successfully reclaiming the Undisputed Tag Team Championship.

Señor Money in the Bank also shared the news of his match against Main Event Jey on X. It's a highly-anticipated matchup, considering WWE Crown Jewel is less than two weeks away.

Dirty Dominik Mysterio sent a message to his followers on social media with an NSFW image regarding The Judgment Day's busy schedule for Monday Night. It was a GIF image of Alabama's Slade Bolden saying:

"We run this b*tch."

Dominik Mysterio's reaction to Damian Priest vs. Jey Uso.

In a sense, Dom might be right that The Judgment Day indeed runs Monday nights. He's the NXT North American Champion; Rhea Ripley is the Women's World Champion; Priest – who is the MITB holder – and Balor are the Undisputed Tag Team Champions.

Dominik Mysterio's potential new title challenger

On last week's episode of WWE NXT, Dominik Mysterio was in a brawl with Nathan Frazer. The two got into it backstage and even spilled into the ring. The former NXT Heritage Cup Champion got the upper hand and almost hit the reigning North American Champ with a Phoenix Splash.

Rhea Ripley came in just in time to save her Dom Dom. With week two of NXT Halloween Havoc still needing more matches, it's safe to assume that Dirty Dom will likely defend his title against Frazer.

How would you rate Dirty Dom's improvement in the ring and on the microphone over the past year? Share your answers in the comments section below.