Dominik Mysterio shares video of Rhea Ripley kissing him after she threatens him on WWE RAW

Dominik Mysterio has shared an interesting clip after he was threatened by Rhea Ripley on this week's episode of RAW.

Dominik is no longer the NXT North American Champion. He lost the belt to Trick Williams at NXT No Mercy 2023. Rhea Ripley wasn't happy at all over Dominik's loss.

On the latest edition of WWE RAW, The Nightmare confronted Dominik Mysterio and informed him that he was set for a rematch with Williams on the upcoming episode of NXT. She made it clear that if he loses again, he shouldn't bother coming back to her.

Shortly after the segment ended, Dominik took to his official TikTok account and shared a backstage video, in which Ripley can be seen kissing him in a heartfelt moment.

Dominik Mysterio will do everything in his power to win the title back

No one knows The Nightmare better than Dominik, and he has seen what she can do when she is unhappy. Last year, Ripley targeted Dominik on the main roster and physically assaulted him on multiple occasions.

In a massive twist, Dominik ended up turning heel and later joined Rhea Ripley and The Judgment Day on RAW. The upstart has been the most over act on RAW since then and has been getting some of the biggest reactions in recent times.

The biggest match of Dominik's career took place at WrestleMania 39, where he faced his father and WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. Unfortunately for him, he failed to defeat his dad at the mega event.

Dominik defeated Wes Lee to win the North American Championship. Now that he has lost it, The Nightmare isn't thrilled and wants him to win it back at any cost. It's only a matter of time before fans find out if Dominik wins the gold or faces the wrath of Rhea Ripley.

