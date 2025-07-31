Dominik Mysterio shuts down speculations of going after Roxanne Perez ahead of WWE SummerSlam

Dominik Mysterio has a monumental challenge ahead of him at WWE SummerSlam 2025. Meanwhile, Dirty Dom shut down speculations of going after the newest member of The Judgment Day, Roxanne Perez.Last year, Dominik Mysterio shocked the world when he turned on Rhea Ripley to enter a romantic storyline with Liv Morgan. However, the on-screen relationship might be in danger, as the former Women's World Champion is out of action, and The Prodigy made some advances on the third-generation star.In an appearance on IGN, Dirty Dom reacted to several viral memes made by fans across social media. However, he shut down one meme in particular, which hinted that he might be going after Roxanne Perez following Liv Morgan's injury. The current Intercontinental Champion also stated that he doesn't need the last meme, as he has no interest in pursuing The Prodigy following his Güerita's injury in June 2025.&quot;All right, two-thirds of the meme is correct [Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan]. This? Yes. This? Yes. This? [Roxanne Perez] No. We don't need the last one. We just need the middle... Just leave the bottom out. Top two count,&quot; Mysterio said. (From 02:06 to 02:35)The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio and Roxanne Perez will defend their titles at WWE SummerSlam 2025Dominik Mysterio proved everyone wrong, including The Judgment Day's Finn Balor, when he won the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. After a few title defenses, Dirty Dom got a doctor's note and avoided AJ Styles for weeks, saying he was not cleared to compete.However, the second-generation star was bound to get cleared, and as he did, he agreed to defend the title against The Phenomenal One at The Biggest Party of the Summer in New Jersey. Meanwhile, The Judgment Day gained a new member on WWE RAW following Liv Morgan's injury.Roxanne Perez, who was already trying to get in the group's good books, became an official member on WWE RAW when she became Raquel Rodriguez's new tag team partner. The duo successfully defended the title at WWE Evolution in Atlanta against three other teams.However, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss weren't the ones who took the pinfall, and Adam Pearce granted them a match against The Judgment Day for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at The Biggest Party of the Summer in New Jersey.If you use quotes from the article, please credit IGN and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.