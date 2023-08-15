Dominik Mysterio has a six-word reaction after Rhea Ripley pins him to a wall

Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio has reacted to Rhea Ripley's hilarious prank on him in a new TikTok video.

Dominik and Ripley have been on-screen lovers for quite some time now. The duo has been one of WWE's most over acts in 2023 so far.

In a new TikTok video shared by Dominik, Rhea Ripley can be seen playing a prank on him. The prank ends with Mami pinning Dominik against a wall. Dom Dom was left surprised by the move, judging by his reaction to the prank. He wrote the following in the caption of the video:

"What Mami says. Dirty Dom does."

Rhea Ripley isn't sure how her pairing with Dominik worked

So far, fans have loved every bit of Dominik and Ripley's romantic angle on WWE TV as well as on social media. Recently, The Eradicator appeared on USA Today's Under the Ring podcast and opened up about her pairing with Dominik:

"Honestly, I'm not sure. Dominik and I, we barely talked before this whole Judgement Day thing. Like we said 'Hi, how are you?' and that was about it. So watching our chemistry blossom and grow week by week, we're getting more comfortable with each other, which is fantastic. It's been really fun. Also watching him grow as a performer and blossom and get more confident week-in and week-out, it's been very rewarding, as well." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Ripley also showered big praise on Dominik's promos and stated that it's hard for her to hear what he has to say sometimes due to the deafening reactions that he receives.

The Women's World Champion said that she is incredibly proud of how much Dominik has grown over a short span of time and gets emotional thinking about his accomplishments.

