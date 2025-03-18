Dominik Mysterio may be about to betray the Judgment Day and leave the group. He's been spotted with a star backstage.

Ad

Mysterio was seen backstage, standing with Karrion Kross, throwing huge questions up.

Almost without exception, stars who Kross influences usually leave their friends and betray everyone to put themselves over. This has happened with multiple people over the years, and Kross' influence as a master manipulator has now begun to spread. There has been tension within the Judgment Day for quite some time, but he has not taken steps to leave the faction himself.

Ad

Trending

There was a moment during WWE RAW this week when it appeared that Dominik Mysterio was considering going after the Intercontinental Championship himself, even though he knew it was the belt that Finn Balor was interested in. The looks he was giving it seemed to indicate that the star would be going for it in the near future. However, that would require him to betray Finn Balor and the Judgment Day.

Ad

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

With him being spotted with Karrion Kross now, it seems that the star may be setting up for a heartbreaking betrayal himself. Kross's influence runs deep, and he could decide to go after the title and leave the rest of the group, who know that Finn Balor has staked his claim for it - although he lost tonight.

The coming weeks should tell fans more about what happens next.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dominik Mysterio defied Liv Morgan when talking with Finn Balor on WWE RAW

Dominik Mysterio even defied Liv Morgan this week on WWE RAW. Morgan cautioned him when the star brought up that there was a star that they should add to Judgment Day this week. She didn't want him to tell Finn Balor.

However, he ignored and defied her, acting as if her opinion didn't matter. He proceeded with the proposal anyway.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback