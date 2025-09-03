  • home icon
  Dominik Mysterio steals from former WWE Champion after getting negative feedback over his latest win

Dominik Mysterio steals from former WWE Champion after getting negative feedback over his latest win

By Soumik Datta
Published Sep 03, 2025 14:33 GMT
Dominik Mysterio (Image Credits: Dominik Mysterio on X)
Dominik Mysterio (Image credit: Dominik Mysterio on X)

Dominik Mysterio was victorious on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. After successfully defending the WWE Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles, he stole the latter's catchphrase and nickname.

Styles is known as The Phenomenal One, and his theme song is also titled the same. The former WWE Champion is a huge fan favorite in France, where he once again received a loud ovation, only for Mysterio to controversially retain the Intercontinental Championship. The match's closing moments saw El Grande Americano help Mysterio win.

The outcome of the match didn't sit well with a large portion of the WWE Universe, who thought that this was the right moment to crown Styles champion, especially in front of a hot crowd in France. To add further insult to injury, Mysterio took digs at Styles by calling himself the "Phenomenal" with his latest message on Instagram.

"Je suis phénoménal…⚖️😈 [Translates to I am phenomenal]," wrote Mysterio.

Check out Mysterio's post on Instagram:

AJ Styles says Dominik Mysterio is a top heel of the business

AJ Styles broke character to praise Dominik Mysterio, stating that he is a top heel. He briefly spoke about the Judgment Day member's growth in WWE.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, Styles had this to say:

"I’d rather see them [WWE Superstars] do well more than myself, oh man, Dominik Mysterio! So good. To see where he was and to see where he is now, easily, in my opinion, top heel. Like, you can’t get heat like he can." [H/T: GiveMeSport]
In recent weeks, Styles has lost twice to Mysterio, failing to win the Intercontinental Championship on both occasions. The first was at SummerSlam, and then he lost the rematch on the RAW after Clash in Paris.

The Phenomenal One could be getting himself into a feud with El Grande Americano, who cost him the Intercontinental Title.

Soumik Datta

