  Dominik Mysterio stunned in championship match on WWE RAW as he is caught

Dominik Mysterio stunned in championship match on WWE RAW as he is caught

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Sep 29, 2025 23:55 GMT
The star did whatever it took (Credit: WWE on X)
The star did whatever it took (Credit: WWE on X)

Dominik Mysterio found himself in a situation tonight on WWE RAW as he was forced into a championship match against a star. The Intercontinental Champion used whatever he had at his disposal to try and walk away as the winners.

Mysterio finally put his Intercontinental Championship on the line against Rusev. Even with the title, Mysterio has been avoiding actually putting himself in dnager of losing it. Against the power of Rusev, he has been left in a rather awkward situation. The Bulgarian Star took Mysterio to Suplex City early on, ala Brock Lesnar, throwing him around like he was nothing more than a puppet. The champion was only able to get some offense in, using his wiles and speed.

Rusev hit a Machka Kick on Dominik Mysterio after dominating things, but the champion got out of the Accolade by wiggling away. He then grabbed both his titles and tried to run away, but Rusev grabbed him to bring him back. He then tried to pretend that the Bulgarian star had hit him with the title, but the referee had seen the whole thing and refused.

When the referee had his back turned, however, he hit the monstrous star with a low blow. He then used that to roll up the star and got the win.

It resulted in him winning and retaining his title, but at the cost of infuriating his opponent even further.

Dominik Mysterio's issues with the Judgment Day continued on WWE RAW

Even with Dominik Mysterio defending his Intercontinental title on RAW tonight against the likes of Rusev, the Judgment Day was not at his side during the match to help him.

Finn Balor later said that Mysterio had told him that he could do it himself, but the star was in trouble throughout his match and had no support from his faction.

It remains to be seen what's next for Mysterio and the Judgment Day at this point.

Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Edited by Anirban Banerjee
