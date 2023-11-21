Dominik Mysterio subtly hints at continuing 14-month-old feud on RAW before Survivor Series 2023

Dominik Mysterio is nothing short of a menace and has been so ever since his heel turn at Clash at the Castle 2022. Although he had an unsuccessful effort at WrestleMania 39, he subtly hinted at continuing a feud that he lost.

This week on RAW, Dominik Mysterio and the rest of The Judgment Day were getting prepared for their upcoming WarGames match - the bout that is expected to headline Survivor Series.

Backstage in the Judgment Day's locker room, it was noticed that there was a Rey Mysterio action figure with a placard over it saying, "I'm a deadbeat dad" - with Dominik seemingly hinting at continuing the 14-month-old feud from September last year.

There have been a few names agreeing with Dominik lately. Logan Paul, the new United States Champion, has actively sided with Dom in his feud against Rey, and during the UFC 295 event, he put up his phone, giving a shoutout to Dominik.

But the most recent man to do it was Santos Escobar. Following his heel turn that led to Rey Mysterio getting surgery and out of action, Escobar made it clear that he thought Dominik was right.

It remains to be seen if this feud will culminate down the line or not.

