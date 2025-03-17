Dominik Mysterio subtly revealed his real intentions on WWE RAW

Dominik Mysterio may have subtly revealed his real intentions on RAW and it looks like fans could be in for a huge twist. This was all in the fallout from the main event of the March 17 episode of RAW.

The main event of RAW saw Finn Balor challenge Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship. Balor ended up losing another major match, and it came as a result of an inadvertent mistake from Dominik Mysterio - or so it seems.

In the clip below, fans can see how clumsy Dominik was, and the way it was done seems to suggest that it wasn't a mistake on his part. Mysterio's 'mistake' led to Finn Balor losing yet another title opportunity but it may not be as straightforward as it seems on paper. This could play into the speculation that Dominik is one of the masterminds of The Judgment Day and could be behind Balor getting kicked out.

Check out the video below:

There has been a lot of friction in The Judgment Day of late, and Finn Balor completely flipped out when Dominik suggested adding Penta to the group.

What was also interesting was the fact that for a brief moment, Dominik looked like he was targeting the Intercontinental Championship and could be next in line.

There have been a few subtle signs that Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio are engaging in a power-play move.

