Dominik Mysterio successfully defends NXT North American Championship against 25-year-old star

Dominik Mysterio defended his NXT North American Championship against Nathan Frazer at Halloween Havoc this week. As usual, he had his 'Mami' Rhea Ripley in his corner.

During the match, Frazer nailed Dirty Dom with a huge brainbuster, hit him with a shoulder block in the corner, and the two stars exchanged enzuigiris. The challenger dropped the champion with an inverted DDT and got a two-count. Nathan tried to take out Dom with a suicide dive, but the latter got out of the way and performed a superkick at ringside.

Dom tossed Frazer back into the ring and went to check up on Rhea Ripley, but Nathan caught him with another suicide dive. The latter immediately tried to hit the Phoenix Splash, but his opponent got out of the way.

Dominik Mysterio was looking for the frog splash, but Frazer took him down with a superplex and hit the Final Cut for a nearfall. Dominik went for the 619, but he ran into a superkick.

Frazer went for another Phoenix Splash, but The Judgment Day member pushed him off the rope. Finally, the champion hit the frog splash to retain his title.

