Carmelo Hayes loses NXT Championship match after being confronted by returning WWE Superstar

Carmelo Hayes challenged Ilja Dragonuv for the coveted NXT Championship at Halloween Havoc this week, but he lost the match after a returning WWE star confronted him.

Hayes and The Mad Dragon put on a hard-hitting and entertaining match during the show. After the bell rang, they exchanged chops, enzuigiris and performed moves such as a suplex, big boot, and strikes, and they even knocked each other out with a double kick.

Ilja nailed Melo with a big standing powerbomb for a two-count. The latter hit the champion with two superkicks and a big boot, but Dragonuv turned his opponent inside out with a clothesline.

The champ hit a few knee strikes, but he was taken down with a spinning bulldog for a nearfall. Camelo Hayes planted the NXT Champion with a DDT on the apron.

Melo then hit a big frog splash for another nearfall. Big boot, chop, another big boot to Ilja while he was on the ropes. The latter then planted Carmelo Hayes with a Death Valley Driver on the apron. He cleared the announce table and sent his opponent through it with the H-Bomb.

In the ring, Carmelo Hayes hit Ilja Dragonuv with a Codebreaker, but the latter countered with another H-Bomb. Melo caught the latter with the Codebreaker again and went on the top rope, but out came Trick Williams, to his surprise. This cost Melo the match, as Ilja hit the Torpedo Moskau to retain the NXT Title.

