Dominik Mysterio suddenly attacks top stars after WWE SmackDown goes off the air and creates history with championship match announcement

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Jul 26, 2025 05:21 GMT
Dominik Mysterio has spoken (Credit: WWE.com)
Dominik Mysterio turned up at a huge event after WWE SmackDown went off the air this week. In a twist, he has announced he is now set to challenge for another championship - not the Intercontinental Title.

Dominik Mysterio turned up at AAA in a shocking turn of events. AAA was hosting an event when the WWE Intercontinental Champion showed up to the show and decided to attack Dragon Lee and Hijo del Vikingo after the two had just finished their match.

That was not all, though. After attacking and taking them out with the title, Mysterio announced that he would be challenging for the AAA Mega Championship in a match at AAA Triplemania. The event was already scheduled to be a blockbuster, and has now gotten even bigger.

The match was already set to see Hijo del Vikingo defend his title against Dragon Lee. The two stars had been building the feud for a while, and it was coming to a head. Now, Dominik Mysterio has also been added to the equation, making it a Triple Threat Match.

Mysterio has his hands full as he will also be defending his Intercontinental Title at SummerSlam against AJ Styles. This means he will be competing for two titles in the same week, making things quite difficult.

