Dominik Mysterio suggests himself and major star as the cover for WWE 2K25

Dominik Mysterio suggested himself and a major star as the cover athletes for WWE 2K25. The newest iteration of the popular video game will be released in March of this year.

WWE shared a video featuring several stars naming who they believe should be featured on the cover of this year's video game. Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker suggested The Rock or Roman Reigns as the stars who deserved to be on the cover.

Dominik Mysterio is involved in a storyline relationship with Liv Morgan and suggested that the couple be on the cover of the game. Liv Morgan also made the same suggestion, and you can check out the video in the Instagram post below.

"A dual cover with me and Liv because we're the best, but if that's not possible, then just Liv," said Mysterio.

Rhea Ripley captured the Women's World Championship from Liv Morgan last week on WWE RAW. Mysterio attempted to hug Ripley after the match but was on the receiving end of a low blow instead.

Former WWE star claims Dominik Mysterio will become a major champion soon

Alberto Del Rio recently made a bold claim about Dominik Mysterio's future in the company.

In a Q&A with Sportskeeda Wrestling last year, the veteran praised Mysterio as a performer. Del Rio added that the 27-year-old would likely capture a major championship this year.

"I remember fans destroying Dominik Mysterio years ago, just bashing him about stuff and comparing him with his dad. But he never wanted to be like his dad. Of course, he learned from the best, he learned from Rey Mysterio and many others, but he was just trying to find his character, his persona in the industry. He did it already and he's killing it. I'm telling you this, Dominik is gonna be a world champion pretty soon, probably at the beginning of next year." [6:35 – 7:18]

You can check out Del Rio's comments in the video below:

The Judgment Day has been struggling as of late on WWE RAW, and the former North American Champion was spotted talking to SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis last month. It will be interesting to see if Mysterio finds success as a singles star this year.

