Dominik Mysterio suggests an opponent for Penta: WWE star who is 2-0 against Dirty Dom

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio wants Penta to battle it out with an interesting name in the ring. Dirty Dom wants to see the newly-debuted star face CM Punk.

Last night on WWE RAW, Penta made his explosive debut and defeated Chad Gable in singles competition. The former AEW star cut an emotional promo after the match and has instantly become one of WWE's hot acts.

WWE later tweeted asking fans to name their dream opponents for Penta. Dominik Mysterio has now responded to the tweet by taking a shot at CM Punk. Dominik shared a GIF of a botch involving Punk and Penta from their AEW outing.

The two superstars had a singles match on the April 13, 2022, episode of AEW Dynamite, with Punk picking up the victory. Dominik tagged Punk in the tweet as well.

Dominik Mysterio's record against CM Punk in WWE

Dominik was CM Punk's first opponent following the latter's big return to the company at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. The duo faced off at two back-to-back WWE live events in late 2023, with Punk winning both matches.

Dominik appeared on The Rich Eisen Show last year and opened up about being Punk's first opponent following his WWE return. Here's what he said:

"I had the great dishonor of welcoming Punk back after ten long years and it was everything I expected it to be. Just an old man trying to do his thing, thinks he still got it ... overall I'm glad the company was able to trust me to get in there with CM Punk and give him his first couple of punches back as a nice welcome home gift," said the WWE star. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Punk hasn't been active on X for quite some time now. Many fans believe he has a burner account on the social media site, which he occasionally checks out. It would be interesting to see what he says in response to Dominik Mysterio's jibe.

