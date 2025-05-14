Dominik Mysterio takes a shot at WWE star who wants to team with him

By JP David
Modified May 14, 2025 11:31 GMT
Dominik Mysterio is the Intercontinental Champion. (Photo: WWE.com)
Dominik Mysterio is the Intercontinental Champion! (Photo via: WWE.com)

Dominik Mysterio has been getting cheered more and more since winning the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41. However, he's still Dirty Dom and recently took a shot at a fellow WWE star, who wanted to be his tag team partner at one point.

After being one of the most hated heels in WWE for years, Mysterio received a loud ovation from the Las Vegas crowd at WrestleMania 41 after winning the Intercontinental Title. He continues to get cheered at times, though he's still an entertaining heel.

In an appearance on the Raw Talk podcast with Bradley Martyn, Dominik Mysterio discussed a variety of topics about WWE. Mysterio praised celebrities for dipping their toes in pro wrestling, including Logan Paul, but can't help himself from taking a dig at "Maverick."

"The fact that Logan has a ring at his house and is actually trying to get in there and get better every day. And not just talking the talk, but actually walking the walk. He had his first match with me, like the way that he was able to pick things up very naturally. He's not better than me, but he's very natural at it," Mysterio said. [From 25:40 - 26:00]
Logan Paul once proposed on his Impaulsive podcast that he should be in a tag team with Dominik Mysterio based on the heat they would garner.

Dominik Mysterio expresses his hate for CM Punk

Speaking on The Casual Conversations with The Classic, Dominik Mysterio explained why he despises CM Punk. Mysterio and Punk have a long history, with Dirty Dom taking more shots at The Second City Saint.

"I think we just both mutually hate each other equally. I f*cking hate CM Punk. I don’t know what it is about that guy. I don’t know if it’s because he looks like Eddie Munster and I want to kick him in the f*cking face or the fact that everyone is like, 'He finally did it, he finally got his WrestleMania main event.' Good for you, old man. 60 years old, it took you what? 45 years to accomplish your one goal? It's about time," Mysterio said. [From 18:49 - 19:20]
Mysterio vs. Punk could happen down the line with all the history they have. A feud with a legend like Punk would put Dom on a different level.

