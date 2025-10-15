Dominik Mysterio teases split with Liv Morgan during WWE show

WWE hosted a SuperShow in Melbourne, which was also the last event of the Stamford-based promotion's Australian tour. The roster will now head back to the United States, as Friday Night SmackDown is set to take place in San Jose.Tonight's Melbourne show featured multiple matches, including a bout for the Intercontinental Championship between CM Punk and Dominik Mysterio. Numerous clips from the contest have gone viral on the internet, and one such post has raised concerns about the future of &quot;Dirty&quot; Dom and Liv Morgan's on-screen relationship.In a video on X/Twitter, fans in the crowd were seen chanting &quot;We Want Liv&quot; during Dominik vs. Punk. Interestingly, this did not sit well with The King of Luchadors, and he made a heel gesture toward the audience. This has led many to believe that the Intercontinental Champion might be looking to part ways with Morgan.You can check out the video below.Some fans have also come to the defense of &quot;Dirty&quot; Dom, claiming he might not have heard what the spectators were saying.Dominik Mysterio to defend his WWE title on RAWIntercontinental Champion &quot;Dirty&quot; Dom has been a workhorse titleholder. He defended his gold on Monday Night RAW this week against Penta. Unsurprisingly, he used underhanded tactics to beat Cero Miedo again.During the same edition of WWE's flagship weekly show, it was announced that Dominik Mysterio will defend his title in a rematch against Rusev on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW. The show will emanate from Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on October 20.It will be interesting to see if &quot;Dirty&quot; Dom or Liv Morgan reacts to the abovementioned viral video from the Melbourne SuperShow.What do you think about Dominik's gesture at the WWE Melbourne SuperShow? Hit the discuss button and share your thoughts.