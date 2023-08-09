Dominik Mysterio took a massive shot at a 34-year-old star on Instagram.

He has been having the time of his life with Rhea Ripley for some time now. The duo recently shared a heartfelt video on TikTok, which was uploaded to Dominik's Instagram handle. In the clip, Ripley can be seen hugging Dominik, who stated in the caption that Mami made him do it.

The post received a response from Cathy Kelley, who wrote that she was the one who made Mami do it. Dominik Mysterio wasn't thrilled with the comment and took a shot at Kelley in his response. He told her that she needed to get some help.

Dominik and Cathy Kelley's exchange on Instagram

Dominik Mysterio is one of the most hated heels in WWE today

Dom turned heel last year and joined The Judgment Day soon after. He is one of WWE's top heels, alongside Roman Reigns and Rhea Ripley. Dominik recently won the NXT North American Title by defeating Wes Lee with some help from Ripley. The Nightmare later helped him retain the belt in a Triple Threat match against Lee and Mustafa Ali.

In an interview with TV Insider, Ripley heaped immense praise on Dominik and stated that fans don't give him enough credit for his work:

“A lot of times we go out there and do things we feel like doing. Yes, WWE is scripted to a certain point, but a lot of time we are improvising. Some of the things Dom says literally make me laugh so hard. People don’t give him enough credit. He has come so far in the last couple of years and grown so much, not only as a human but as a performer. It has been really fun to watch.” [H/T TV Insider]

Cathy Kelley wasn't happy over Ripley telling her that Samantha Irvin was her new girlfriend. She certainly won't appreciate Dominik's words, and a scathing response attacking Dominik might be coming.

Share your reactions to Dominik Mysterio and Cathy Kelley's amusing exchange!

