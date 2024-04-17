Dominik Mysterio tells Rhea Ripley to come back soon; Logan Paul reacts with three-word message

WWE Superstar Logan Paul has responded to Dominik Mysterio's heartfelt message to Rhea Ripley on Instagram.

The Eradicator is about to take a months-long hiatus from WWE TV. She got legitimately injured during Liv Morgan's backstage attack on last week's episode of RAW. During the latest edition of the red brand, Ripley vacated the Women's World Championship after holding it for 380 days.

Dominik Mysterio later sent a heartfelt message to Rhea Ripley on Instagram. Dirty Dom told Mami to come back soon. The post received a response from none other than Logan Paul.

Check out the post and a screengrab of Paul's reaction below:

"Tag me in," Logan Paul commented.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen how The Judgment Day performs in the absence of Mami.

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently had a chat with Logan Paul on Impaulsive

Rhea Ripley recently made an appearance on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast. Mami opened up about a variety of topics, including her social media presence and her bond with the WWE Universe.

"Every now and then, I go on social media and I do check it out. I like seeing all the fans stuff, and sharing it, reposting it, but when it comes to my posts, I'll just find a photo every now and then," Rhea Ripley said. "My brain works in a weird way where I can just think of like the cheekiest PG but non-PG sort of things to post and it's the first thing that pops in my head. I'm like, 'Yep, sick,' and it's something that, I guess, connects well with my audience." [H/T WrestlingINC]

Logan Paul is currently on cloud nine after successfully defending his United States Championship at WrestleMania XL. At The Show of Shows, the Maverick defended the title in a Triple Threat Match against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens. In the end, Paul somehow managed to come out victorious over two of the biggest stars in WWE today.

Poll : Should Paul join The Judgment Day? Hell yeah! Nope! 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback