Dominik Mysterio tries to reunite with Rhea Ripley! [WATCH]

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Oct 15, 2025 13:26 GMT
Domink Mysterio tries to reunite with Rhea Ripley! [Image credit: Screenshot from WWE
Domink Mysterio tries to reunite with Rhea Ripley! [Image credit: Screenshot from WWE's YouTube channel]

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio were once one of the most talked about on-screen WWE pairings, but it ended heartbreakingly when Dirty Dom picked Liv Morgan over Mami. Recently, Dom tried to mend things with The Eradicator.

WWE went to Perth, Australia, instead of Saudi Arabia to host this year's Crown Jewel event. Moreover, it didn't just involve the premium live event, as RAW, SmackDown, and a live event also took place in the country before the roster returned to the United States.

Today, a live event took place in Melbourne, Australia, where superstars competed for a final time in front of the Australian crowd before heading to their next destination. During the event, Dirty Dom tried to reunite with Rhea Ripley in front of her crowd.

This happened after a match between Dominik Mysterio and CM Punk for the Intercontinental Championship. While The Second City Saint won the match via disqualification, he didn't win the title thanks to The Judgment Day's Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez. Later, Dirty Dom tried to reunite with Mami once again.

However, the team of babyfaces was aware of Mysterio's dirty tricks, and with the help of SKY and Punk, Rhea Ripley taught Dirty Dom another lesson. In the end, the crowd was pleased to see Dom get comeuppance for his past actions against Mami.

Dominik Mysterio tried to reunite with Rhea Ripley on RAW's Netflix debut

Last year, The Judgment Day turned their backs on Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest as Dominik Mysterio sided with Liv Morgan, and Finn Balor helped Gunther to win the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2025.

The Terror Twins spent months feuding with the new version of The Judgment Day, and Mami finally secured a title match against Liv Morgan on RAW's Netflix debut. In the end, Ripley became a two-time Women's World Champion.

However, Dirty Dom wanted to reunite and make up for his mistakes. Instead, The Eradicator was aware of his dirty tricks and hit Mysterio with a Riptide and closed the segment with The Undertaker.

Aakaansh Sukale

Aakaansh Sukale

Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.

With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.

He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite.

