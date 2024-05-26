Dominik Mysterio has unexpected reaction to accidentally helping Liv Morgan at WWE King and Queen of the Ring

Dominik Mysterio has reacted to costing Becky Lynch the Women's World Title at King and Queen of the Ring, and his response is surprising, to say the least. He 'liked' a recent post made by Liv Morgan on Instagram after the event.

At King and Queen of the Ring, Dominik accidentally helped Morgan defeat Becky Lynch to win the Women's World Title. He slid a chair into the ring and intended to aid The Man, but the plan backfired and the 29-year-old ended up using the foreign object.

Shortly after the win, Liv Morgan shared a photo on Instagram where she taunted Rhea Ripley. She was seen sitting in the backstage area with the title in her hands. Fans later noticed that Dominik Mysterio had 'liked' the post. If Dominik didn't intend to help Morgan at King and Queen of the Ring, why did he like the post?

Before the match, Dominik Mysterio confronted Morgan and told her he had flown to Saudi Arabia to ensure she didn't get her hands on Mami's title. Unfortunately, things took a drastic turn in the end and The Nightmare certainly won't be happy. It remains to be seen what happens when Rhea Ripley and Dominik eventually come face-to-face.

Are Dominik and Morgan working together secretly? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

