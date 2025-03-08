Dominik Mysterio upset backstage; had to work with Rhea Ripley

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley have now spoken about having to work together backstage for a shoot. Mysterio was left quite unhappy with how things had turned out.

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley were working together backstage to shoot a promo video and get everyone ready for WWE 2K25. In the promo, Ripley was throwing a trash can at the back of Dominik, knocking him down, and shouting, "Who's your Mami?"

Ripley confessed that when she learned that was all that she was doing heading into the shoot, she popped and was quite happy about it.

"When they came into the makeup room and told me that all I was doing was hitting Dom with a trash can, I popped out loud."

However, not everyone was too happy. Dominik Mysterio said he was quite upset backstage and spoke to the WWE Universe, revealing his frustration, saying that he was dragged to the shoot on an off day in a warehouse in the middle of Florida, sweating, and having to take these bumps. Moreover, he was quite unhappy about doing it with Rhea Ripley. He was still in character, with the heat between the two characters on display.

"I was dragged here on an off day in this f***ing warehouse in the middle of sweaty a** Florida. It's honestly..."

Fans will have to see what happens and if the two end up facing each other in a feud amidst rumors that an intergender match between the two may be possible.

