Dominik Mysterio wants surprising WWE name to be in The Judgment Day forever

Dominik Mysterio rose to new heights in WWE after aligning with The Judgment Day in 2022. Meanwhile, the current Intercontinental Champion wishes to see Carlito in the faction forever.

In 2024, Carlito moved to Monday Night RAW while he was having issues with Rey Mysterio and the Latino World Order. In the coming months, he became an ambassador for The Judgment Day before officially becoming a member after WWE SummerSlam 2024.

In an interview on Pro Wrestling & MMA Interviews, Dominik Mysterio was asked about Carlito and his involvement with the faction. Dirty Dom spoke highly of the former Intercontinental, United States, World, and WWE Tag Team Champion and hopes he stays in the group forever.

"It's amazing. I love Carlito, and he's the man. I hope he sticks with us forever because he really is like the glue that keeps The Judgment Day together at this point," Mysterio said (From 07:40 to 07:50)

Carlito's name came as a surprising entry, as The Caribbean Cool is often used in a comedic spot or takes bumps for the faction.

The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio competed at WWE Backlash 2025

Earlier this year, Dominik Mysterio stood out on his own and earned an opportunity at the Intercontinental Championship. However, the management added him into a Fatal 4-Way match for the title against Bron Breakker, Penta, and The Judgment Day's Finn Balor.

During the event in Las Vegas, Mysterio scored the winning fall from The Prince and became the new Intercontinental Champion. While the loss didn't sit well with Finn Balor, the former Universal Champion kept family above everything and went along with Dirty Dom.

Later, WWE announced that Mysterio would defend his title against Penta at Backlash in Missouri after The Judgment Day interfered in Dirty Dom's first title defense. However, at the event, El Grande Americano assisted Mysterio in retaining the title.

Meanwhile, tensions are rising amongst The Judgment Day as the group's hierarchy has changed since Dirty Dom brought the Intercontinental Championship to the stable instead of Finn Balor. It'll be interesting to see what's next for the faction in the coming months.

