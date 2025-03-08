Dominik Mysterio and his wife Marie Juliette send each other a rare message

Dominik Mysterio and his wife Marie Juliette have sent each other a message celebrating their anniversary. The couple got married on March 6, 2024, and several WWE Superstars, including Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest, attended the wedding.

Mysterio is a member of The Judgment Day, and his on-screen partner is one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions, Liv Morgan. He was previously in a storyline with Rhea Ripley, whom he betrayed for Morgan at SummerSlam Premium Live Event last year.

Both Mysterio and Juliette are fairly private about their relationship and don't share too many details online. However, the couple took to their respective Instagram stories to wish each other on the first anniversary of their marriage in a rare social media update about their relationship.

You can check out a screenshot of Dominik's Instagram story by clicking here.

Dominik Mysterio revealed his wife's reaction to his storyline with Liv Morgan

Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan have established themselves as one of the hottest on-screen couples in WWE. They even shared a kiss at SummerSlam after Dirty Dom betrayed Rhea Ripley and helped Morgan retain the Women's World Championship.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, the 27-year-old superstar stated that his wife understands the business and does not give him a hard time about what goes down at work. He also revealed how he communicates with her after a match. Mysterio said:

"She’s cool with it surprisingly, yeah, she’s honestly been super cool. She’s my ride-or-die. We’ve been together since we were 14. So as long as I let her know hey, this is what’s going to go down. She’s like alright, cool. She honestly never gives me a hard time. I’ve said it before, but when Rhea licked me that one time, and even after the kiss with Liv, her first text to me, because I always text her after a match or anything ‘Hey honey, just finished. All good, all safe.’ Just so she knows. Usually, she’ll always text me back. ‘Oh, okay, good, see you soon. Love you.'"

Dominik Mysterio and members of The Judgment Day came face-to-face with Bron Breakker on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. Mysterio also saved fellow stablemate Finn Balor from a spear as Breakker was charging in.

