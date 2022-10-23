Ever since turning heel and joining Judgment Day, Dominik Mysterio has looked like he truly belongs on the big stage of WWE. During a recent episode of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell revealed why Dominik's future program with his father, Rey Mysterio, will be a massive success for the company.

Most fans expected Dominik to feud with Rey Mysterio after he betrayed the legendary luchador at Clash at the Castle. However, the former WWE Champion has chosen to stay away from his son and has since been drafted to SmackDown to avoid a physical confrontation.

WWE is delaying the inevitable showdown between the Mysterios, and Dutch Mantell believes it wasn't a bad call from Triple H's team. The former manager explained that Dominik and Rey Mysterio's storyline had a strong foundation and would get over with the fanbase, irrespective of the countless creative possibilities.

Here's what Dutch Mantell had to say regarding Rey and Dominik's feud:

"Well, when you get a good base, the ideas are just endless with this. I mean, anybody can think of how to go about it, and it would work. Almost any idea about Rey and his son would work because it's family. He is mistreating his daddy, you know, and he can probably go his way. Anything can happen here, and I'm interested in seeing how it's going to play out because I think it's one of the better things they've done." [7:17 - 7:54]

Dutch Mantell is looking forward to how WWE books Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik

While Rey Mysterio and Dominik's singles match is bound to happen at a major premium live event in the future, all eyes will be on the booking decisions leading up to the bout.

Dutch Mantell liked how WWE had positioned Rey Mysterio as a "concerned dad," which preserves his squeaky clean image as a babyface. Mantell was impressed with WWE's handling of the ongoing angle and was confident about its long-term prospects on TV.

Mantell added:

"Rey, they put him in a position where he is a concerned dad; he cares for his son. No matter what he does, he still kind of still supports him even though he knows it's wrong. I'm really, really interested to see how it plays out because I think it will do well. It will do great." [7:55 - 8:15]

Do you agree with Dutch Mantell's take on Rey and Dominik's storyline? Sound off in the comments section below.

