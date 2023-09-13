Dominik Mysterio will win champion vs. champion match at upcoming WWE show, according to fans

WWE fans took to Twitter as they believe Dominik Mysterio will win the champion vs. champion match against Carmelo Hayes on next week's episode of NXT.

On the latest episode of the developmental brand, Dirty Dom crossed paths with Hayes in a backstage segment. As usual, The Judgment Day member was trying to put down the NXT Champion, which made the latter challenge him. Later, WWE made the bout official as a champion vs. champion match for next week's NXT episode.

Wrestle Ops took to Twitter to inform the fans about the official announcement made by the company.

"Carmelo Hayes vs. Dominik Mysterio is set for next week's [WWE NXT] Labeled as Champion vs. Champion," WrestleOps wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Fans were quick to notice the post and started commenting. One fan wrote that they believe Dominik will take the win.

Expand Tweet

This fan believes WWE has full faith in The Judgment Day member's potential, which is the reason for his great booking.

Expand Tweet

One fan believes Carmelo Hayes will lose and join Street Profits to take on The Judgment Day.

Expand Tweet

Another fan believes Dominik Mysterio will not be alone, as Rhea Ripley is bound to interfere during the bout.

Expand Tweet

Another fan said that WWE is rightfully investing in Dirty Dom and believes he is at an all-time high at the moment.

Expand Tweet

Another fan thinks Rhea Ripley will definitely interfere during the match next week.

Expand Tweet

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio is set to defend his title against Mustafa Ali at NXT No Mercy

During last week's NXT episode, Mustafa Ali and Dragon Lee went in a bout to determine the number one contender for Dominik Mysterio's North American Championship.

However, Dirty Dom's antics did not stop as he was the special guest referee for the match. The bout ended controversially in favor of Ali as The Judgment Day member did not want to face Lee.

Dominik is now set to defend his North American Championship against Mustafa Ali at NXT No Mercy.

Fans believe Rhea Ripley will once again help Dominik Mysterio defend his title against Ali and also help him defeat Carmelo Hayes next week. It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has in store for these matches.

Do you think Dirty Dom will beat Carmelo Hayes and Mustafa Ali? Let us know in the comments section below.

Does Drew McIntyre want CM Punk in WWE? We asked him here.