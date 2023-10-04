Dominik Mysterio wins major title at recent WWE show; becomes a two-time champion

Dominik Mysterio is now a two-time NXT North American Champion, as he defeated Trick Williams to reclaim the title with help from The Judgment Day.

At No Mercy this past Saturday night, he lost the title to Trick in a singles match, and he didn't have anyone from his group by his side. Rhea Ripley, who returned on RAW last Monday, was not happy with him losing the title. She told him what would happen if he didn't win it back.

Dominik Mysterio had the opportunity to recapture the North American Championship in the main event of NXT this week in a rematch against Trick Williams. He didn't show up alone, as he was flanked by his "Mami."

During the match, the current Undisputed Tag Team Champions, Finn Balor and Damian Priest came out. While the bout was underway, The Eradicator tossed her Women's World Championship belt to Dirty Dom so he could hit Trick with it, but he only got a two-count.

Later on, Dominik went for the frog splash, but Trick got his knees up. He then hit The Judgment Day member with a jumping knee, but JD McDonagh interfered, only to be hit with a jumping knee.

Expand Tweet

Damian Priest then gave Dominik Mysterio his Money in the Bank briefcase, but the referee saw it. While the ref was distracted, Finn Balor blasted Trick Williams in the face with his tag title belt. Dominik Mysterio capitalized by hitting Williams with a frog splash to reclaim the NXT North American Championship.

What are your thoughts on Dominik winning the title again? Sound off in the comments below!

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.