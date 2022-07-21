"I wasn't too fond of the idea" – Dominik was hesitant about being in his first WWE storyline with Rey Mysterio

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio recently spoke about his involvement in the iconic SummerSlam ladder match between his father, Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero.

Dominik was the focal point of the SummerSlam rivalry between Rey and Eddie back in 2005. The two lucadors went against each other for the custody of young Dominik. A briefcase with legal documents was suspended above the ring and Mysterio won the bout after Vickie Guerrero interfered in the match and prevented her husband from climbing the ladder.

The father-son duo were part of WWE's The Bump this week. During the interview, Dominik spoke about the SummerSlam matchup between his father and Eddie. He mentioned that he wasn't really sure about being part of the encounter but warmed up to the idea when he was offered money.

Here's what Dominik said:

"I remember we were in the car and my dad was like, 'Hey Dom. Something presented itself where we want you to do something with Eddie and me.' I just remember that I wasn't too fond of the idea just because I didn't like being in front of cameras. I felt like I was a pretty shy kid. As soon as he said, 'They're gonna pay you,' I was like, let's do it." (From 35:44 - 36:13)

You can watch the full video here:

Rey Mysterio spoke about the legacy of the match with Eddie

The Master of 619 also elaborated on the impact of the SummerSlam encounter with Eddie. He noted that the match helped pull Dominik into the business. He was emotional when he mentioned that he never imagined it would be his last ever match with the Hall of Famer.

"This match, it brings so many great memories. The fact that it pulled Dominik in, being my last match with Eddie, which at that time I never would've imagined. The type of match that we had, that will be talked for the rest of Eddie and Rey Mysterio's career." (From 38:00 - 38:23)

Do you think Rey's SummerSlam bout with Eddie was the best match of his WWE career? Let us know your favorite Rey Mysterio match in the comments section below.

While using quotes from this article, please credit WWE's the Bump and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Exclusive details on a top AEW star's injury following a recent concussion

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far