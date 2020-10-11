Dominik reveals the best advice he's received from his father Rey Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio was recently a guest on Chris Van Vliet's podcast. During his appearance, Dominik discussed his father Rey Mysterio. Dominik named his favourite Rey Mysterio matches and also spoke about the best advice he had received from his father.

Speaking about his favourite Rey Mysterio matches, here's what Dominik had to say:

I was a big fan of the Cyber Sunday match he did with Fit Finlay – I thought that was a great match. I think they did a Stretcher Match. I loved those Cyber Sundays, I thought they were so unique and cool. That match stands out to me – I love that match. His first Super J Cup in Japan with Psicosis – they tore the house down, they did every lucha move in the book and absolutely killed it. H/T: 411Mania

Dominik went on to name a few more of his father's matches that he loved. He spoke about Rey Mysterio's match against Sabu at ECW One Night Stand 2006. Dominik also named the triple threat match at WrestleMania 22 that also involved Kurt Angle and Randy Orton. The last match Domnik named was Rey Mysterio's match against Eddie Guerrero as WCW Halloween Havoc 1997.

Domnik on the best advice he's received from Rey Mysterio

Dominik also spoke about the best advice he'd received from his father. Rey is one of the greatest to have ever set into a ring and Dominik opened up about the invaluable advice he's got from his father:

In-ring, slow down. Always. That’s the best advice – from everyone I’ve talked to, everyone always tells me to slow down. That’s the best. My dad has given me so much advice outside the ring, and I think one of the more important things he said to me is to worry about the people that care about you because there are opinions are what matters most. He says because everyone has their opinion and they can think what they want, but the people that care for you and love you are gonna tell you exactly how it really is. H/T: 411Mania

Dominik and Rey Mysterio were recently drafted to SmackDown in the WWE Draft.