"Dominik's getting beat up by a guy who is not even a wrestler" - 52-year-old legend critical of how WWE is using Bad Bunny (Exclusive)

Bad Bunny is being pushed prominently by WWE as we approach Backlash 2023. While speaking to Sportskeeda's Bill Apter recently, Chavo Guerrero highlighted a problem with how the company has presented the popular musician.

Chavo primarily talked about the need for Dominik to gain more legitimate heat by beating someone up on TV. Bad Bunny has already gotten the better of the 26-year-old on a couple of occasions, and Chavo Guerrero wasn't a fan by the looks of it.

The former WWE star clarified that while Bunny has been impressive in his short pro wrestling stint, having a non-wrestler get the upper hand over active talent wasn't sending the right message to the fanbase.

Chavo Guerrero even explained his viewpoint with a few interesting analogies:

"Dominik's getting beat up by a guy who is not even a wrestler [Bad Bunny], who is a recording artist, and he's doing well. Don't get me wrong; Bad Bunny is doing really well. But really, he is not going to join the NFL and start running back. He is not going to be joining the NBA and dunking on people. He is not going to go to the UFC and start choking people out." [3:54 - 4:23]

Chavo Guerrero said there was a way to use celebrities in wrestling and cited Andy Kaufman's case as the perfect scenario for how a personality from outside the industry should do business in the kayfabe world.

"But he's coming into wrestling, and he's beating wrestlers. To me, there is a right place and a wrong place. I have always liked Andy Kaufman. He did it right. He didn't beat anybody except for women. How much heat did he get it was amazing. And when Lawler came in and dropped him, who really was a wrestler, and then he got carted off, that's gold." [4:24 - 4:52]

Bad Bunny will have his first major singles match in WWE at Backlash

The upcoming premium live event will take place in Puerto Rico, and getting Bad Bunny on board has proven to be a clever business decision from WWE officials. The event sold-out a while back as several fans were eager to see the Grammy Award-winning artist wrestle again.

However, his next in-ring assignment might not be a straightforward one, as he will face Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight. Bunny gained all the momentum on last week's RAW as he appeared with a kendo stick and chased away Damian Priest to close out the show.

What are your predictions? Will the 29-year-old rapper pull off a massive upset against The Judgment Day member?

