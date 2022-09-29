“We are up to no good” - WWE superstar feeds speculation of relationship with Rhea Ripley

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio feeds speculation on being in a relationship with Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day.

Earlier this year, Edge began recruiting members for his stable while feuding with AJ Styles. The Rated-R Superstar defeated Styles at WrestleMania 38 with the help of Damian Priest. Later, Rhea Ripley assisted Edge to defeat The Phenomenal One at WrestleMania Backlash.

They added Finn Balor to the stable in June after the Hell in a Cell event, where the members of the group then turned on Edge and kicked him out of the group. Since returning at SummerSlam 2022, the Hall of Famer has been trying to get his revenge on The Judgment Day. After defeating Balor and Priest at Clash at The Castle, Dominik turned on Edge and his father, Rey Mysterio, to join the faction.

Recently, Dominik Mysterio uploaded a couple of pictures with Rhea Ripley, adding fuel to the fire on the rumors of their on-screen relationship. In the caption, he referenced the quote which opens the Mauraders Map in Harry Potter. Here's the picture and quote:

"I solemnly swear that we are up to no good…⚖️😈#TheJudgmentDay @RheaRipley_WWE"

Dominik @DomMysterio35 #TheJudgmentDay @RheaRipley_WWE I solemnly swear that we are up to no good…⚖️ I solemnly swear that we are up to no good…⚖️😈#TheJudgmentDay @RheaRipley_WWE https://t.co/10Zeh1CIeX

Fans are excited to see the on-screen relationship between Dominik and his new Papi. It will be interesting to see how it goes between the two rising WWE Superstars.

Rhea Ripley and The Judgment Day are currently targeting AJ Styles

Earlier this year, AJ Styles began feuding with Edge, who ended up creating The Judgment Day with Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest. However, the stable kicked the Rated-R Superstar after Finn Balor joined them.

Since his feud with Edge, Styles has been lost in the mix and unable to stand out on his own on the red brand. After missing several premium live events, Styles appeared on RAW, where he met Finn Balor.

Finn Bálor @FinnBalor Don’t leave me hanging brother Don’t leave me hanging brother https://t.co/KPV9a1T4f7

Balor made him an offer to join the stable, but Styles refused him. After his loss to Sami Zayn, The Judgment Day showed up and offered The Phenomenal One another chance to join.

However, Styles flipped Balor off and the entire stable attacked him. After the former WWE Champion was taken out, Priest faced Matt Riddle and lost. During the show's closing moments, Edge returned, and challenged Finn Balor to an "I Quit" match for Extreme Rules.

Do you think Edge can end The Judgment Day? Sound off in the comment section.

