Ex-Champion doesn't think his rumored feud with Rey Mysterio will happen

Dominik Mysterio has learned a lot from his father and tag team partner, Rey Mysterio. The duo have meshed incredibly well together and even became the first father-son duo to become Tag Team Champions.

We have seen signs of dissension among the pair that were thought to be the spark that would lead to an eventual feud down the line. According to Dominik, the ship for the father-son singles feud has now sailed.

In an interview with Metro, he opened up about whether the rivalry between them would happen. Dominik said that pulling the trigger on the feud would not be beneficial for him as he gets to learn more when his father is at his side.

''At this point, I don’t think so. We’ve been through so much together,’ said Domink. ''I benefit more from him being by my side helping me.''

He continued by stating that his father would help him during situations in the ring where he didn't feel comfortable.

‘He’s literally telling me what to do if I’m lost. He’ll see my deer in the headlights look and he’ll just yell, “Dom! Set him up! Set him up!” So I know it’s time to set him up! He’s just so helpful.’ Dominik said.

Rey Mysterio is the best to ever do it according to his son Dominik Mysterio

The father-son duo of Dominik and Rey Mysterio have been incredibly successful, showcasing amazing synergy and even managing to win tag team gold. A good chunk of that success can be attributed to the legendary master of 619 himself.

Dominik Mysterio relies on his father for guidance and believes that Rey is one of the best to ever lace a pair of boots. While we think a breakup feud between them would prove to be incredibly entertaining to watch, Dominik says he doesn't want to ruin how things are currently between them.

''If you’re painting a painting and Van Gogh or Di Vinci is right there guiding you through this painting… He’s one of the best to ever to do it, to guide me through what needs to be done – why would I wanna ruin that?’ Dominik said.

Dominik and Rey Mysterio are currently set to challenge The Miz and internet sensation Logan Paul at WrestleMania 38. So, it seems as if we were to see a breakup happen between them, it would be after the Showcase of the Immortals.

Would you like to see a father-son feud between Dominik and Rey Mysterio? Let us know in the comments section below.

A WWE veteran points out the turning point from where Roman Reigns gained the crowd's respect here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Who will come out on top? Rey and Dominik Mysterio The Miz and Logan Paul 6 votes so far