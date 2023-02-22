"Don't book the f**king match" - Former WWE manager goes off on epic rant over Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley at Elimination Chamber

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette was not happy with the ending to Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley at the Elimination Chamber.

The rubber match between Lesnar and Lashley went down as a disqualification. The bout started off in a frenzy, with both stars going for their big moves right off the bat. As Lashley caught The Beast in The Hurt Lock, Brock Lesnar, in a desperate attempt to get out kicked his assailant, resulting in a low blow and a DQ win for the All Mighty.

On a recent episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran wondered why WWE booked the match when they did not have a credible finish in place. He detailed that this kind of storytelling would hurt fans and it would be hard to get them excited for blockbuster showdowns in the future.

"If you don't have a finish, don't book the f**king match. And when you build something up like this to be on a big premium live event, and then you give them that, it kinda hurts their faith. The next time you build up a match they might wanna see, 'Well it's just gonna be the bulls**t. We can skip it. Four minutes, somebody will kick somebody in the n**s.' Whatever they're gonna think, it's not gonna be favorable." [From 3:23 - 3:58]

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley completed their trilogy at the Elimination Chamber

During the same conversation, Jim Cornette detailed that WWE possibly went for the DQ finish to make both stars look strong. However, he was of the opinion that without a legitimate payoff, the match shouldn't have been booked.

"I understand the reasons you just gave for wanting to protect this guy and that guy. Maybe they shouldn't have booked the f**king match. They control that. If they didn't have a palatable way to get out of it, why'd they get into it?" [From 4:00 - 4:19]

With their bout at the Elimination Chamber, Lashley and Lesnar completed their trilogy of matches, with Lashley winning two and Brock winning one. This week on RAW, MVP challenged the Beast on behalf of Omos, teasing a new feud for Lesnar against another Hurt Business member.

