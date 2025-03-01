  • home icon
  • "Don't break my heart again Cody Rhodes" - The Rock sends a shocking message before Elimination Chamber

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Mar 01, 2025 04:35 GMT
What has he done? (Image credit: WWE.com)

The Rock appeared on WWE SmackDown today, interrupting Michael Cole's interview with Cody Rhodes. He then went on to make him a shocking offer.

Michael Cole asked him why he was even considering it. Cody said that he could have anything he wanted at any time. Cole pointed out that Cody didn't need to travel anymore; he could be home with his wife and kid and have all the Money in the World.

The Rock promised Cody Rhodes the world in an elaborate proposal. He sent a truck for Rhodes with the American Nightmare logo on it. He also appeared on screen and promised that he would give him anything that he asked for as long as Rhodes accepted his request and became his champion.

He then showed a weight belt for Rhodes, with "Cody's Soul" written and the date Dusty Rhodes died.

"Cody, I had a little gift made for you, and I've been wearing it all week long. And you know, the Rock has been having great workouts with this belt, Cody's soul. Right here, you know this date, this is the date that your daddy died. This is the date that broke my heart because your daddy was one of my heroes. Don't break my heart again, Cody Rhodes. I'm coming to Toronto. You give me your soul. You make me embrace you as my champion. I love you, brother," he said.

Cody Rhodes will respond to the offer at the Elimination Chamber event.

Edited by Angana Roy
