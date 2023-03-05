The Undertaker has always had a strong presence in WWE, both on and off the screen. According to veteran Jim Cornette, The Phenom's resolute and assertive aura, alongside his ability to draw, led to him quickly becoming a respected member of the locker room.

The Undertaker was part of the Bone Street Krew, a backstage group of wrestlers who had cemented their spots in the company. This seemingly allowed The Deadman to fit in relatively easily in his early career and work with some of the top stars in the industry. Moreover, his character became a major draw for the fans, and within a few years, he became a star attraction.

During a recent episode of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru podcast, the former booker discussed The Undertaker's dominating backstage presence during his early years in WWE:

"Taker was looked at as a no-nonsense f***ing guy. Don't f*** around, be professional. He had the anti-Kliq, his group of guys like The Godwinns, Fatu and the Samoan contingent, Fuji, Yoko - those guys who wouldn't conspire against anybody's back. That's where The Undertaker got the reputation of being a locker room leader and just being a guy who was just one of the boys as opposed to the rapidly developing egos of the other little group," said Cornette. [3:05 - 3:58]

Jim Cornette on how respect for The Undertaker grew backstage in WWE

It's no surprise that wrestlers look up to The Undertaker even today whenever he's backstage. While his age and experience might have earned him his peers' respect, stars have looked up to him from the early stages of his career.

Here's what Cornette had to say about the Hall of Famer's backstage presence:

"They looked up to him early on, not only because of the person he was in the locker room but because he was a money drawer and a leader in the ring and a face of the promotion. So he had a lot of respect from everybody and it didn't take him long to get it" [3:58 - 4:13]

The Undertaker was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame last year and has since made sporadic appearances for the promotion. Nonetheless, The Undertaker appeared on RAW XXX to confront LA Knight.

The WWE Hall of Famer has always been a welcome addition backstage, and it seems it will continue to be that way for years to come.

If you use quotes from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit Jim Cornette's Drive Thru podcast.

