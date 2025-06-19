"Don't let the trolls get to you" - Concerned WWE fans react to Kairi Sane's heartbreaking post after Liv Morgan injury

The WWE Universe has reacted to Kairi Sane's emotional post after the Liv Morgan incident on RAW. Morgan was injured during her match against Sane on the red brand and will reportedly be out of action for several months.

Injuries are part and parcel of pro wrestling and are bound to happen at least a few times in a wrestler's career. Morgan, who has been a mainstay on RAW for a long time now, will finally take a break due to the injury she suffered this week. During her match against Kairi Sane, Morgan dislocated her shoulder and forfeited the bout after she was unable to continue.

Kairi Sane received massive backlash from several trolls on X following the incident. She has now posted a lengthy message explaining how deeply hurt she was due to Liv's injury.

"One of the most painful things for me is when a match is decided not by wrestling, but because of an injury. I always step into the ring with deep respect for my opponent, and I train hard every day to give the audience something they can truly enjoy. Even if it was never intentional, knowing that someone was hurt in a match with me is something I carry deeply. It breaks my heart. I hope with all my heart for a full and speedy recovery. I will continue to give my all, hoping to bring excitement - not pain - to the ring."

Sane's message received several responses from concerned fans as can be seen below:

Unfortunate news for Liv Morgan fans

As per a new report by BodySlam, Liv Morgan will be out of action for about six months as she is set to undergo surgery for her shoulder dislocation. This means Morgan won't be able to compete for the remainder of 2025.

Liv Morgan has built herself up as one of the most charismatic superstars in all of WWE over the years. She is bound to receive a massive reaction from the fans when she eventually returns to WWE TV.

