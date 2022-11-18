"Don't like it? Kiss my a**"- Jim Cornette hits back at people for seemingly forcing WWE veteran to delete Twitter

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette broke silence after former WWE Superstar Scotty 2 Hotty deleted his social media handle.

Scotty 2 Hotty a.k.a. Scott Garland recently deleted his Twitter handle after the wrestling world bashed him for not wanting to compete in intergender matches.

Taking to Twitter, Cornette took a dig at the WWE Universe for harassing Scott for not participating in intergender matches and continued to mock the fans via his tweet.

"Apparently Scotty 2 Hotty quit Twitter cause people harassed him for not wanting to do "intergender" matches, didn't want to treat women that way. F**K that reason, how about IT MAKES THE GUY AND THE MATCH LOOK PHONY. Reason enough not to do it. Don't like that? Kiss my a**," wrote Jim.

Check out Jim Cornette's tweet below:

Former WWE Superstar Scotty 2 Hotty commented on deleting social media

Former WWE Superstar Scotty 2 Hotty recently commented on deleting his official Twitter handle.

Taking to Twitter, real-life Scott Garland commented after he was harassed by fans for not agreeing to compete in intergender matches. He mentioned that he doesn't like to fight women and reasoned it by saying that he has a daughter.

He also asked the promoters not to book him for any such matches in the near future, saying:

"I DO NOT 'fight' women. I'm 49 & have a 20 year old daughter. 'Hurting' women isn't appealing to me. I understand that there are men that do it these days. It's just not my thing. If that makes me old or out of touch, I'll take it. Please stop trying to book it," wrote Scott.

Scott last made his appearance on WWE TV at an NXT Premium Live Event back in 2014, where he paired up with former tag team partner Brian Christopher as they challenged the then NXT Tag Team Champions, Konnor and Viktor of The Ascension, in a losing effort.

