"Don't make me cry," says top female WWE star to member of The Judgment Day

A member of The Judgment Day received a heartfelt message from a top WWE Superstar backstage at WrestleMania XL.

Damian Priest is now the reigning World Heavyweight Champion. He won the coveted belt by defeating Drew McIntyre on Night Two of WrestleMania XL. The Archer of Infamy cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase on The Scottish Warrior shortly after the latter was attacked by CM Punk at ringside.

After The Judgment Day member reached backstage, he was greeted by several top superstars, including Bayley. The Role Model hugged Priest and said the following: "Don't make me cry." Head over to the 5:06 mark to watch the heartfelt moment below:

Winning the World Heavyweight Championship at The Show of Shows was indeed an emotional moment in Priest's career and now it will be interesting to see how he gets past the tough challenges that lie in his path.

The Judgment Day had a successful WWE WrestleMania XL

Damian Priest was not the only member of The Judgment Day who did well at WrestleMania XL. Rhea Ripley defeated Becky Lynch to retain her Women's World Championship on Night One of The Show of Shows.

As for Bayley, she defeated IYO SKY to win the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania XL. The Role Model was kicked out of Damage CTRL earlier this year, a faction that she formed back in 2022. Bayley kicked off a feud with SKY after winning the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match. During the post-show press conference, The Role Model stated that she was not sure how the crowd would react to her at the mega event.

"I was concerned that some of them didn't forgive me for calling them idiots for so many years," Bayley said. "I wasn't sure how it was going to be because IYO is so incredibly talented and it's hard to not cheer for her. She's so amazing, but she's a really bad friend. So I was very excited to hear that everyone still had my back after all these years." [H/T WrestlingINC]

Bayley was finally given her big WrestleMania moment after working incredibly hard for the past few years. The Role Model is now one of the biggest babyfaces in the women's division and fans are excited to see her reign as a champion on Friday Night SmackDown.

We found a missing AEW star RIGHT HERE.

Poll : Were you happy with Bayley's big win over IYO SKY? Hell yeah! Meh! 0 votes View Discussion