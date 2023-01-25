"Don’t push it…." - Fallon Henley comments on her massive win with rival Kiana James ahead of title match at NXT Vengeance Day

WWE star Fallon Henley reacted to her and Kiana James' massive win on this week's episode of WWE NXT.

Taking to Twitter, Henley sent out a three-word message after she and James defeated the team of Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley. The win also guaranteed them a shot at the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship at Vengeance Day.

Responding to a tweet from WWE on BT Sport, Henley suggested that James isn't completely a part of her family with Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs. James and Jensen have developed an on-screen relationship in recent weeks.

"Don’t push it…." wrote Henley

Check out Fallon Henley's tweet below:

Fallon Henley and Kiana James will face Katana Chance and Kayden Carter at NXT Vengeance Day

Fallon Henley and Kiana James are set to face Katana Chance and Kayden Carter at NXT Vengeance Day. They will be challenging for the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship.

Brooks Jensen spoke to Shawn Michaels backstage and vouched for Henley and James to get a title shot. The match was eventually confirmed after Chance and Carter successfully defended their titles against Alba Fyre and Sol Ruca in the main event of NXT.

With the addition of the latest title match, Vengeance Day is looking stacked. The NXT Championship will be on the line as Bron Breakker is set to face Grayson Waller. NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez will face Toxic Attraction members Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin in a Triple Threat Match.

The NXT North American Championship will be defended by Wes Lee, who is set to face a major challenger in the form of Dijak. The New Day will also defend their NXT Tag Team Championships in a Fatal Four-Way Match. Elsewhere, Carmelo Hayes is set to face Apollo Crews in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match.

Are you excited for NXT Vengeance Day 2023? Sound off in the comment section below!

Rhea Ripley just said she'd love to enter the men's Rumble. Watch Lashley's hilarious reaction here

Poll : 0 votes