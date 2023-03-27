"Don't be sad" - Former WWE Superstar officially announces his retirement 

Former WWE NXT UK Superstar Eddie Dennis has officially announced his retirement from the wrestling business.

The former star left his boots in the ring as part of the recent Revolution Pro's Revolution Rumble show, then went on to announce on Twitter that this time his retirement was real.

Eddie Dennis was released back in August 2022 and has since wrestled on the independent circuit where he had a successful stint before making the decision to call it quits.

Dennis has responded to several fans who have commented on his retirement and even told one "Don’t be sad. Be happy the last 15 years happened. I am!"

Eddie Dennis was part of NXT UK for several years and famously wrestled Wild Boar in a Dog Collar match before the brand was axed in 2022 to make way for NXT Europe.

Several former WWE Superstars have paid tribute to Dennis following his retirement

Fellow Welsh star Mark Andrews, who also had a brief stint in WWE where he is a former NXT UK Tag Team Champion, led the tributes to Eddie Dennis following his official retirement. Andrews was released as his fellow countryman and shared a heartfelt update when the news leaked.

Flash Morgan Webster, who was the first Welsh Champion in WWE history alongside Andrews as part of his five-year stay, also shared a tribute to Dennis, noting that he wouldn't be the wrestler he is today without the star.

Flash Morgan Webster @Flash_Morgan



Truly Unselfish until the end



Thanks for everything brother, wouldn’t be the wrestler I am today without you x



#ThankYouEddie Fact @EddieDennis1986 ‘s last act of his career was getting the crowd to rally & get behind OJMO as he left sums up Eddie’s career/Eddie as a human.Truly Unselfish until the endThanks for everything brother, wouldn’t be the wrestler I am today without you x Fact @EddieDennis1986 ‘s last act of his career was getting the crowd to rally & get behind OJMO as he left sums up Eddie’s career/Eddie as a human.Truly Unselfish until the endThanks for everything brother, wouldn’t be the wrestler I am today without you x#ThankYouEddie

Much like Dennis and Andrews, Webster was released back in the summer of 2022 when NXT UK folded and has since continued working on the indie scene whilst also pushing forward as a trainer in the business.

Do you remember Eddie Dennis' dog collar match against Wild Boar? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Was Bo Dallas better than Bray Wyatt? A WWE Hall of Famer said so here

Poll : 0 votes