"Don't sign autographs" - Veteran wrestling star recalls interesting career advice from Dusty Rhodes (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Baby Doll recently spoke about working with Dusty Rhodes and getting career advice from the WWE Hall of Famer.

After a memorable stint in World Class Championship Wrestling, Baby Doll moved to Jim Crockett promotions in 1985. During her time there, she worked with top stars such as Tully Blanchard, Dusty Rhodes, Rock and Roll Express, Road Warriors, and wrestling manager Jim Cornette.

During the latest UnSKripted podcast, the veteran recounted an incident where Dusty asked her not to sign autographs since she was a heel. He mentioned that the American Dream worked to develop her overall gimmick and helped her become a big star in the territory.

"He taught me how to be like a star. Like how not to be Nickla but how to be Baby Doll and like being a heel. Like, don't sign autographs because I set down my bag one time, and he was like, 'Don't set that, just go to the car.' Just different things like that." [From 20:18 - 20:35]

You can watch the full video here:

Dusty Rhodes pushed Baby Doll as his Marilyn Monroe

During the conversation, Baby Doll spoke about the overall impact that The American Dream had on her career.

When she came into Jim Crockett promotions, she was paired with Tully Blanchard. However, Dusty Rhodes defeated Tully for the NWA World Television Championship and Doll was forced to be his valet for 30 days. During this time, the two appeared on several vignettes where the WWE Hall of Famer aimed to turn her into a real lady.

"I loved doing the vignettes with him, like going out to Nelson's and riding off on Floyd. How creative he was with my character and how much he loved Baby Doll and Baby Doll was his Marilyn Monroe. It was really fun to be in that spot." [From 19:44 - 20:03]

Wrestling from 80s/90s @Wrestling80s90s @NoContextDusty

On This Day in Wrestling History - The American Dream Dusty Rhodes and Baby Doll 37 years ago today on World Championship Wrestling (1/25/86) @nicklaroberts On This Day in Wrestling History - The American Dream Dusty Rhodes and Baby Doll 37 years ago today on World Championship Wrestling (1/25/86) @nicklaroberts @NoContextDustyhttps://t.co/GkcSil6mK7

Dusty Rhodes is often credited with training and honing several stars in the wrestling business. In fact, several current and past WWE Superstars such as Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, Kevin Owens, Bayley, and Roman Reigns have gained immense knowledge under the tutelage of The American Dream.

What do you think of Baby Doll's account? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

A former WWE writer wants Rhea Ripley to get rid of all the 'Goth stuff'. More here

Poll : 0 votes