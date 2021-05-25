"Don’t steal my sh*t" - Randy Orton reacts to RAW Superstar using the RKO

Monday Night RAW Superstar Randy Orton's finisher RKO is one of the most loved finishers in all of pro wrestling. Throughout his career, he has delivered many RKOs "out-of-nowhere" that have left the fans in awe. However, there have also been a few superstars who have taken a page out of The Viper's book and used his finisher.

This week on Monday Night RAW, former United States Champion Riddle faced Xavier Woods in a singles match. In what was an incredible match, he shocked everyone by hitting Woods with an RKO to pick up the victory. The King of Bros then also posed like Randy Orton, who he has been teaming up on RAW recently.

Reacting to the same, Randy Orton said the following on Twitter, appreciating the move but also asking Riddle to not steal his finisher.

"I’d say ‘nice form, but also don’t steal my sh*t’. #WWERaw," said Randy Orton in his tweet.

Fans are loving the alliance between Randy Orton and Riddle on Monday Night RAW

No one ever expected to see Orton and Riddle teaming up together. However, WWE took that path and fans are absolutely loving this alliance. They are one of the unlikeliest teams in WWE history but have been really entertaining so far.

It all started on the April 19th episode of Monday Night RAW where Riddle defeated Randy Orton in a singles match. Impressed by the latter's performance, The Viper accepted his request to team up with him, leading to the formation of the team that is known as "R-K-Bro".

The two have defeated the teams of Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin and Elias and Jaxson Ryker and currently are feuding with The New Day. It is to be seen whether WWE goes all the way and makes them the RAW Tag Team Champions in the coming months.

Comment down and let us know your thoughts on Randy Orton and Riddle, the R-K-Bro.