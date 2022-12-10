On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, LA Knight called out Bray Wyatt and then headed into the locker room in order to come face-to-face with the former Champion.

Over the past few weeks, Knight has been attacked by a masked figure believed to be Bray Wyatt or one of his puppets, and once again, he was attacked when he found his way into the locker room.

This time, when the lights went out, Knight grabbed his phone and put on a torch, which appeared to give away a new clue regarding the identity of Uncle Howdy.

Many fans spotted the fact that it was a new mask compared to the one seen backstage in recent weeks, and the bright blue eyes could also hint that this isn't Bray Wyatt but one of his followers instead.

The WWE Universe is now speculating that Bo Dallas could be the man behind the mask

The color of Uncle Howdy's eyes has become a hot topic of debate on Twitter, with many members of the WWE Universe claiming that this confirms that it's Bray's own brother Bo Dallas.

Reports have recently suggested that Dallas is on his way back to the company, and it's clear that Wyatt isn't the man under the mask, or if he is, then he is wearing very bright contacts.

Other fans have looked at Uncle Howdy's size and decided that this definitely isn't Bray Wyatt and could well be the former NXT Champion instead.

James Grant @JamesGr31385075 @DakotaKaiEra I'm going with Bo Dallas.....looks nothing like Bray.....the long hair of bray is missing, the shoulders and chest height isn't big as bray, the eyes are more brighter then bray's eyes. @DakotaKaiEra I'm going with Bo Dallas.....looks nothing like Bray.....the long hair of bray is missing, the shoulders and chest height isn't big as bray, the eyes are more brighter then bray's eyes.

Liam Cross 🇬🇧 @Crossman6911 @WrestlingDazeYT @WrestlingDazeYT the mask you saw this week is uncle harper, wwe trademarked uncle howdy and uncle harper, as far as I'm aware uncle howdy has red eyes and uncle harper has blue eyes. @WrestlingDazeYT @WrestlingDazeYT the mask you saw this week is uncle harper, wwe trademarked uncle howdy and uncle harper, as far as I'm aware uncle howdy has red eyes and uncle harper has blue eyes.

Several other fans are convinced that Dallas is behind the mask, and there's even a theory that Uncle Howdy has blue eyes because he's on SmackDown, and Uncle Harper could be set to RAW, which is recognized by the red light.

Liam Cross 🇬🇧 @Crossman6911 @InsidersPW I think Uncle howdy has red eyes then Uncle Harper has blue eyes, so this is uncle Harper @InsidersPW I think Uncle howdy has red eyes then Uncle Harper has blue eyes, so this is uncle Harper

Do you think Uncle Howdy is Bo Dallas? Have your say in the comments section below...

