"Don't be so thirsty for attention" - Real-life Bloodline member Rikishi sends a message on social media

Rikishi is a real-life member of The Bloodline. On social media, he recently sent a message asking people not to be thirsty for attention.

The 58-year-old is a former one-time Intercontinental Champion and a two-time WWE World Tag Team Champion. In 2015, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame. Rikishi's sons' The Usos (Jey & Jimmy) and Solo Sikoa are currently among the most prominent names in the global juggernaut.

Taking to Instagram, Rikishi recently sent a message advising people on how to be a better version of themselves.

"Don't be so thirsty for attention. Be thirsty to learn how to work. Put in work 24/7 365!! That part. You better learn today."

Check out Rikishi's Instagram post below.

Rikishi commented on the addition of new Bloodline members Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa

After WrestleMania XL, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa joined the Samoan faction. Roman Reigns has been absent from WWE television since his loss to Cody Rhodes at The Show of Shows. Meanwhile, Solo Sikoa has been making significant decisions on behalf of the stable.

On the Rikishi Off The Top podcast, the Hall of Famer recently discussed Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso being away from WWE programming. He briefly spoke about the new version of the group, led by his son, Solo Sikoa.

"To be able to see them come and not just go right into an angle, they’re only put there for the simple fact that they belong there. Nothing else, nothing more. You got Roman that’s out [of] the picture now, Jimmy’s out the picture now. Now here comes Solo and his crew, what they like to call The Bloodline 2.0, the brothers, Tama and Tonga Loa, they’re doing a great job. They both look great. They look fresh. So nice to see fresh faces out there, being involved in The Bloodline, and family at that."

At Backlash France, the faction added its latest member, Tonga Loa, who assisted Sikoa and Tama in their tag team match against Kevin Owens and Randy Orton. On the upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown, Sikoa will anoint Loa into the faction.

