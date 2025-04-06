“Don’t try to get me in trouble,” says Naomi following WWE SmackDown

By Ishan Dubey
Modified Apr 06, 2025 08:48 GMT
Naomi during this week
Naomi during this week's episode of SmackDown in Chicago (Image via WWE.com)

Naomi is set to make history when she goes head-to-head against Jade Cargill in the first-ever non-title female singles match at this year's WrestleMania. She recently replied to a fan's tweet in a hilarious manner where the fan mistakenly quoted her wrong.

Ad

During this week's SmackDown, it was announced that Jade Cargill will face the former Women's Tag Team Champion at The Show of Shows to settle their heated rivalry. After the announcement, Naomi sat on the ramp, screaming at Jade in frustration.

A fan posted a video of Naomi screaming at Jade, wrongfully quoting her to have been using profanity. She responded to the fan's tweet hilariously, asking the fan not to get her into any trouble.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I said freakin’ yall stop trying to get me in trouble. 🤭 I do hate her tho. 😁," posted Naomi.

Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE

Check out the post here.

youtube-cover
Ad

Fans are excited to see this match as WWE has been building it up for months now, even before Jade's return raised expectations sky-high.

Naomi suffered a swelling on her forehead after Jade's attack on SmackDown

Jade Cargill has been out for blood ever since she made her return during the Women's Elimination Chamber Match last month. She has been continuously going after Bianca's former partner after she revealed that she was the one who attacked her.

Ad

The real-life Bloodline member was supposed to face B-Fab on SmackDown this week. While she was making her entrance, Jade jumped her from behind but was stopped by security. Jade also attacked her after the match. The former women's champion took to X to reveal a video of her showing the swelling that she got from Jade's attack.

"Receipts are coming. #pwc ⚠️ #SmackDown," she wrote.

This feud is building up to be one of the most interesting women's rivalry in recent history. The WWE Universe is eager to know which of the two stars will come out on top at WrestleMania 41.

About the author
Ishan Dubey

Ishan Dubey

Twitter icon

Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.
With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."
Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.
One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी