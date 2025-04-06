“Don’t try to get me in trouble,” says Naomi following WWE SmackDown

Naomi is set to make history when she goes head-to-head against Jade Cargill in the first-ever non-title female singles match at this year's WrestleMania. She recently replied to a fan's tweet in a hilarious manner where the fan mistakenly quoted her wrong.
During this week's SmackDown, it was announced that Jade Cargill will face the former Women's Tag Team Champion at The Show of Shows to settle their heated rivalry. After the announcement, Naomi sat on the ramp, screaming at Jade in frustration.
A fan posted a video of Naomi screaming at Jade, wrongfully quoting her to have been using profanity. She responded to the fan's tweet hilariously, asking the fan not to get her into any trouble.
"I said freakin’ yall stop trying to get me in trouble. 🤭 I do hate her tho. 😁," posted Naomi.
Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE
Check out the post here.
Fans are excited to see this match as WWE has been building it up for months now, even before Jade's return raised expectations sky-high.
Naomi suffered a swelling on her forehead after Jade's attack on SmackDown
Jade Cargill has been out for blood ever since she made her return during the Women's Elimination Chamber Match last month. She has been continuously going after Bianca's former partner after she revealed that she was the one who attacked her.
The real-life Bloodline member was supposed to face B-Fab on SmackDown this week. While she was making her entrance, Jade jumped her from behind but was stopped by security. Jade also attacked her after the match. The former women's champion took to X to reveal a video of her showing the swelling that she got from Jade's attack.
"Receipts are coming. #pwc ⚠️ #SmackDown," she wrote.
This feud is building up to be one of the most interesting women's rivalry in recent history. The WWE Universe is eager to know which of the two stars will come out on top at WrestleMania 41.