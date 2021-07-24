"Not everyone gets a second chance"- Roman Reigns has advice for WWE Superstar

Roman Reigns posted a strong message just a few hours after he accepted Finn Balor's challenge for an in-ring showdown.

Reigns rejected WWE legend John Cena's challenge for SummerSlam 2021 on this week's episode of SmackDown. To his surprise, Finn Balor came out and challenged him to a match. The Tribal Chief accepted the challenge, and the WWE Universe might see these two men face off very soon.

Balor and Reigns had a staredown to close out the show. The Head of the Table has now taken to Twitter to send a message to Balor, and the Universal Champion had the following to say to Balor:

"Welcome back to the Island of Relevancy, @FinnBalor," wrote Reigns. "Not everyone gets a second chance, don’t waste it. #Smackdown"

Roman Reigns and Finn Balor have clashed in the past

Finn Balor and Roman Rieigns in WWE

Roman Reigns and Finn Balor have locked horns on several occasions over the years. The last time these two men had a match was back in August 2018 on an episode of WWE RAW. In this bout, Reigns successfully defended his WWE Universal Championship against Balor in singles action.

These two men have had nothing but respect for each other in the past, and Balor showered major praise on Reigns in 2018.

"He's probably one of the hardest-working people in WWE, he looks great, he's professional, a great talker and behind everything, a great person," said Balor. "He's great behind the scenes, he will help you with anything you want and he's always polite. He was great to me when I first came into WWE and he continues to help me today. I can't speak of anything but greatness for Roman Reigns, he's one of the all-time greats."

Things have drastically changed over the past three years. Roman Reigns has turned into the biggest heel in the company, and he is one of the most dominant stars on the roster. Reigns is as ruthless and dangerous as he has ever been, and no one has been able to dethrone him from his spot since he turned heel.

Do you think Finn Balor will pull off the unthinkable and score a big win over Roman Reigns when the two men clash again? Sound off in the comments below.

